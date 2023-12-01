Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys 344 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 122,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,348,000 after buying an additional 12,869 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 455.1% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 50,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,854,000 after purchasing an additional 41,707 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

BATS ITA traded up $2.06 on Friday, hitting $119.86. 345,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.88 and a 200-day moving average of $113.14. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

