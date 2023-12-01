Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys 66,422 Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 165.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,642 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,422 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PBR. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 109,540.6% in the 2nd quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 6,964,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $96,317,000 after buying an additional 6,958,016 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,082,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 1,412.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,315,038 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $24,146,000 after buying an additional 2,161,938 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,587,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 163.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,877,914 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,751,000 after buying an additional 1,784,476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.29. 1,381,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,975,287. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.72 billion, a PE ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $16.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.30 and its 200-day moving average is $14.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.243 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is 35.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.10 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.20 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.34.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

