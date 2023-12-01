Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys 6,853 Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,853 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1,142.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,105,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,926,000 after buying an additional 1,016,938 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,454,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 437.7% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 480,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after purchasing an additional 391,541 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 34.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 967,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,051,000 after purchasing an additional 250,574 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 567.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 183,900 shares during the period.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PGF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,394. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.12. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a one year low of $13.03 and a one year high of $16.27.

About Invesco Financial Preferred ETF

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

