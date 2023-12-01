Eqis Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,217 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 85,638.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 99,180,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,380,451,000 after purchasing an additional 99,064,396 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 122,198.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057,365 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,064,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 883.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,555,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092,806 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,139,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,216 shares during the period. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ON traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.05. The company had a trading volume of 628,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,627,653. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a one year low of $59.61 and a one year high of $111.35. The company has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.29 and its 200-day moving average is $88.84.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 33.78%. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

ON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.88.

In other ON Semiconductor news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $277,208.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,719. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

