Eqis Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 79,492.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 341,345,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,413,985,000 after buying an additional 340,916,185 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,695,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,011 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 105.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,440,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,988 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,038,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $516,476,000 after purchasing an additional 219,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 42.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,754,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,280 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of JNK stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $92.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 855,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,909,890. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.06. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $87.79 and a 1 year high of $94.83.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.