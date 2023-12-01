Eqis Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Amgen by 6.2% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 749 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH boosted its position in Amgen by 1.8% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.15.

Amgen Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $268.87. The stock had a trading volume of 190,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448,769. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of $143.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $269.95 and its 200-day moving average is $249.26.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

