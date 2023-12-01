Eqis Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,844 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 24,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 25,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FHLC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.60. 23,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,039. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.32 and a twelve month high of $66.80. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.84.

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

