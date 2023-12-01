Eqis Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 163,082.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $522,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,341 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in PPG Industries by 602,706.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,640,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $331,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,853 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $318,155,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 280.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,734,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 6.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,028,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,541,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,356 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PPG shares. Barclays upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.44.

PPG traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.84. 107,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,469,557. The company has a market cap of $33.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $120.32 and a one year high of $152.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 43.55%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

