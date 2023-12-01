Eqis Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,033 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

SRLN traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 792,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,912. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $40.62 and a 52-week high of $42.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.62.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.