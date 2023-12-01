Eqis Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) by 120.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,953 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 12.7% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 64,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 7,294 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the second quarter worth approximately $545,000. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the second quarter worth approximately $995,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IHG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6,100.00.

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE:IHG traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,422. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.19. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a twelve month low of $57.49 and a twelve month high of $80.70.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, avid, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

