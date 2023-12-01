Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 170.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,631 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in CME Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in CME Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CME shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total value of $64,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,347,461.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total value of $64,899.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,347,461.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total value of $105,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,068,124.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,386 shares of company stock valued at $725,855 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CME traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $219.84. 293,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,748. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.54 and a fifty-two week high of $221.76.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.51%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

