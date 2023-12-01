Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $1.45 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 127.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,934 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 852.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $61.33. 261,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,336,946. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $66.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

