Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $1.54 Million Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,422 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in FMC by 93,630.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 56,855,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,932,253,000 after buying an additional 56,794,362 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FMC by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,067,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,850,913,000 after buying an additional 258,552 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in FMC by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,637,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,421,276,000 after buying an additional 228,436 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in FMC by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,683,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $697,341,000 after buying an additional 101,627 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in FMC by 12.6% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,958,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $308,535,000 after buying an additional 330,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer bought 992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.62 per share, for a total transaction of $75,015.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,056 shares in the company, valued at $987,294.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer bought 992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.62 per share, for a total transaction of $75,015.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,056 shares in the company, valued at $987,294.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronaldo Pereira bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.59 per share, for a total transaction of $151,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,522.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,837 shares of company stock worth $427,981 over the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FMC Stock Up 1.1 %

FMC stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.23. The stock had a trading volume of 145,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,630. FMC Co. has a one year low of $49.49 and a one year high of $134.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.90.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $981.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of FMC from $122.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of FMC from $99.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.94.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FMC

About FMC

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.