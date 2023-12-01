Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $1.65 Million Stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 229.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leo Brokerage LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 27.6% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Sharper & Granite LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IBB traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,808. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.01 and a 200 day moving average of $124.91. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $111.83 and a twelve month high of $138.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $0.1532 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

