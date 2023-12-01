Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $1.70 Million Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,467 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 491.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 71.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,553,000 after purchasing an additional 14,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Stephens increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of FIS stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $59.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 646,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,358,156. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.91 and a 12-month high of $79.32. The company has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.43, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.35.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.65). Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 180.32% and a positive return on equity of 13.89%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -5.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,315.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,598 shares in the company, valued at $243,694. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.