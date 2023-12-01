Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $1.85 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,381 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,063 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in Intel by 396.4% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.26. 9,471,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,719,109. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.38 billion, a PE ratio of -111.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.73 and a 12 month high of $45.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on INTC. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.68.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on INTC

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.