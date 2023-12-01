Eqis Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.38 Million in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FDIS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 584.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,213,000 after buying an additional 165,517 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,034,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,017,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,449,000 after purchasing an additional 102,075 shares during the period. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,054,000.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FDIS traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $73.98. 5,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,610. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.25. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 12 month low of $55.35 and a 12 month high of $77.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.24.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

