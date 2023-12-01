Eqis Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,925 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,226 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned 0.42% of Horizon Technology Finance worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 508.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point downgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet downgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Horizon Technology Finance Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Horizon Technology Finance stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.28. 28,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,628. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -616.69 and a beta of 1.17. Horizon Technology Finance Co. has a one year low of $10.14 and a one year high of $13.45.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The investment management company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $29.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a positive return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Horizon Technology Finance Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Horizon Technology Finance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.75%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6,596.70%.

Horizon Technology Finance Profile

(Free Report)

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

