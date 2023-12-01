Eqis Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 19.7% in the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 1,143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 42,994.3% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 37,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,066,000 after purchasing an additional 37,405 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 83.7% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 147,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,642,000 after purchasing an additional 66,989 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 64.0% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 154,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,232,000 after purchasing an additional 60,256 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.43.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $247.21. 75,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,175,255. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $202.35 and a 52 week high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.41. The company has a market cap of $67.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

