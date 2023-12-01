Eqis Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1,640.6% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,399,308.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at $8,320,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,399,308.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.22.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.43. The company had a trading volume of 476,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,744,447. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.08. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.87 and a twelve month high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.38%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

