Eqis Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,269 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,747 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in GSK by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 33,694 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in GSK by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,221 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in GSK by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 151,832 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in GSK by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 592,557 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,119,000 after buying an additional 28,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in GSK by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,496,692 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,342,000 after buying an additional 133,323 shares in the last quarter. 13.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.22. The stock had a trading volume of 521,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,387,098. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $33.20 and a 1-year high of $39.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $74.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.40.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. GSK had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 52.88%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.3398 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,560.00.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

