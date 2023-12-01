Eqis Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,150 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,530,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,831,000 after purchasing an additional 745,976 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 8.6% during the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 510,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,707,000 after acquiring an additional 8,071 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% in the second quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 135,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 220,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after purchasing an additional 12,114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Pfizer from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Pfizer from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Pfizer stock traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,126,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,562,471. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $28.30 and a one year high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.32 and a 200-day moving average of $34.77. The stock has a market cap of $161.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.62%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

