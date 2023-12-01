Eqis Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 71.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,493 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VAW traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $181.43. 12,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,795. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.15. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $162.48 and a 12-month high of $189.76.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

