Eqis Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,290 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,555,000 after purchasing an additional 54,261 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 92.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 21.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 12.6% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.33. The stock had a trading volume of 599,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,959,731. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $93.68 and a one year high of $157.76. The company has a market capitalization of $125.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.75 and a 200 day moving average of $141.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.84.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Applied Materials

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.