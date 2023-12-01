Eqis Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Realty Income by 99,350.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,703,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,409,000 after buying an additional 8,695,189 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 100,285.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,624,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,028,000 after buying an additional 8,615,530 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,245,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,840,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,697,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,432 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Realty Income by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,951,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,202,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273,591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:O traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 778,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,694,779. The firm has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $68.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.10.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.90%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dec 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.256 per share. This represents a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 232.58%.

O has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Realty Income from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America cut Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $67.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.90.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

