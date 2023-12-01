Eqis Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 239.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 148.6% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 901.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 123.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. HSBC assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.60.

In other Tyson Foods news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $6,152,066.32. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,739,150 shares in the company, valued at $126,439,164. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSN traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.20. The stock had a trading volume of 200,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,130,170. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.94 and a 1 year high of $74.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.75. The company has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.82.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

