Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,202 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,277 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 23.5% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 6,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 70.8% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 17,175 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 39.5% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 33.8% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.9% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE IBM traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.86. The stock had a trading volume of 515,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,443,219. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.86 and a 200 day moving average of $140.81. The stock has a market cap of $145.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.76. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $120.55 and a 52-week high of $159.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on IBM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.09.

View Our Latest Analysis on International Business Machines

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

