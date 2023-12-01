Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,283 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 30,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,149,000 after buying an additional 11,447 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,222,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 8,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 4,389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:LPLA traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $223.16. 72,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,553. The business has a 50-day moving average of $227.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.14. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.00 and a 12-month high of $257.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 60.49%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LPLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $260.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $277.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.73.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

In related news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 1,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.37, for a total transaction of $429,174.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,802 shares in the company, valued at $400,710.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 353 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $88,260.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,884 shares in the company, valued at $36,475,376.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 1,930 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.37, for a total transaction of $429,174.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,710.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,583 shares of company stock valued at $3,017,039. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

