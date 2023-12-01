Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,378 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,811 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PXD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,079 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $16,574,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $5,818,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $81,381,000. Finally, Ossiam lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 635.1% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 14,966 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 12,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $234.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $301.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.45.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE PXD traded up $2.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $234.27. 226,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,347,197. The business’s fifty day moving average is $236.94 and its 200 day moving average is $225.19. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $257.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $3.20 dividend. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Further Reading

