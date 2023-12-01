Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,430 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 179.6% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 58.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LHX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.88.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LHX traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $191.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,556. The company has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.60. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.25 and a 52-week high of $230.73.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,725,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 31,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,885.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,183 shares in the company, valued at $5,164,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,725,200.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 31,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,885.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Further Reading

