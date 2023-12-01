Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 14,614 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,209 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,614 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHOP. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Shopify during the second quarter worth about $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 125.4% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Stock Performance

SHOP traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $72.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,235,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,825,173. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.35 and a fifty-two week high of $75.06. The stock has a market cap of $93.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.25 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.09 and its 200 day moving average is $60.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%.

SHOP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Shopify from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.03.

Get Our Latest Report on Shopify

Shopify Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.