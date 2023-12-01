Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,682 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,902 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Genus Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,993,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,559 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 153.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 46,795 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 28,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 11,215 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $355,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,066.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $355,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,066.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $551,432.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,337 shares in the company, valued at $925,321.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.64.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBY traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.93. The company had a trading volume of 431,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,366,123. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.53. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.30 and a 52-week high of $93.32.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 49.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 11th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.45%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

