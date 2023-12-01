Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,923 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter worth $24,600,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter worth $4,948,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1,010.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 144,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,504,000 after buying an additional 131,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQR traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.25. The stock had a trading volume of 350,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,619. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.86. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $52.57 and a 1 year high of $69.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.93.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Residential

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.22%.

In other Equity Residential news, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $184,016. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EQR shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.68.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

