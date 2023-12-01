Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,484 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,484 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OMC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 81,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,880,000 after purchasing an additional 17,251 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth about $503,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 644.1% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 407,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,579,000 after purchasing an additional 352,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth about $929,000. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In related news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $252,681.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,171.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of OMC stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $80.86. The company had a trading volume of 76,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,696. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.91 and a 200-day moving average of $83.20. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.02. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.25.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

