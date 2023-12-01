Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,490 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,284 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.2% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.9% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 13.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.3% during the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PWR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.17.

Quanta Services Stock Down 0.0 %

PWR stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $188.25. The company had a trading volume of 62,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.01. The company has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15 and a beta of 1.11. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.61 and a 52 week high of $212.82.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.09. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

