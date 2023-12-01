Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,463 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,463 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 873.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $38.72. 1,378,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,162,167. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.75. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $33.50 and a 52 week high of $39.04.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

