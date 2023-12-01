Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 364 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,388 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $22,359,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.2 %

COST traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $591.73. 147,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,782,558. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.98 billion, a PE ratio of 41.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $569.19 and its 200 day moving average is $548.05. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $447.90 and a 12 month high of $599.94.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $619.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 price target (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Costco Wholesale

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total value of $1,131,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,914,008.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,265 shares of company stock valued at $10,797,118. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.