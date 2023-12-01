Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,416 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,416 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.89. 998,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,524,725. The stock has a market cap of $260.73 billion, a PE ratio of 57.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.36 and a 12 month high of $119.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 162.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on MRK. TheStreet raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

