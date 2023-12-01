Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,622 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,934 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,622 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after buying an additional 928,627 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $482,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. Argus upped their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

Comcast Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.20. 2,184,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,570,229. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $169.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $33.78 and a 52 week high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.13%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

