Eqis Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 39,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned 1.60% of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 29.8% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 23,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 146.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 828.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 33.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,395. BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF has a 12 month low of $44.04 and a 12 month high of $48.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.19 and a 200 day moving average of $45.84.

The BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (BKHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate bonds with broad maturities. BKHY was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

