Eqis Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,992,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $722,372,000 after purchasing an additional 43,516 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,182,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $589,238,000 after purchasing an additional 56,681 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1,869.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,786,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,777,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543,146 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,143,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,598,000 after acquiring an additional 64,526 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ED has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.08.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 0.0 %

ED stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.77. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.46 and a 1 year high of $100.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.38.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

