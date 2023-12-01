Eqis Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,835 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1,703.7% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2,863.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.25. The company had a trading volume of 448,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,327. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $43.76 and a 1 year high of $56.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.62.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.