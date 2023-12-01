Eqis Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,176 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Evergy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 150,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,817,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Evergy by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 109,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 16,476 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Evergy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. 82.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EVRG traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $50.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,616. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $65.39. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Evergy Increases Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.04. Evergy had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.6425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 86.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Evergy from $62.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Evergy from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.75.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

