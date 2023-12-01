Eqis Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 67.3% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 206,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SWK shares. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $102.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.80.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 1.7 %

Stanley Black & Decker stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.45. 96,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,605,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.32. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.27 and a 52-week high of $104.21.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -830.75%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

