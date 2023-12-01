Eqis Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 350.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 30.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Ferrari from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ferrari from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Ferrari from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferrari currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.69.

Ferrari Price Performance

NYSE RACE traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $356.47. 60,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,983. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $209.88 and a 1-year high of $369.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 20.42%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ferrari will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Ferrari Profile

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.