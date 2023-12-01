Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management US Inc.

APG Asset Management US Inc. lessened its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,406,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,753 shares during the quarter. Equinix comprises 8.8% of APG Asset Management US Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. APG Asset Management US Inc. owned 1.50% of Equinix worth $1,102,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 65.2% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 485.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in Equinix by 237.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Equinix by 59.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 62 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on Equinix in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Equinix from $825.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Equinix from $885.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $832.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In related news, CAO Simon Miller sold 523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total transaction of $401,020.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,973.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Simon Miller sold 523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total transaction of $401,020.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,973.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $786.56, for a total value of $58,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,841 shares in the company, valued at $14,033,016.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,297 shares of company stock valued at $4,651,579 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $814.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,054. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $746.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $760.42. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $640.92 and a 1 year high of $821.63. The company has a market capitalization of $76.50 billion, a PE ratio of 87.64, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.23%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

