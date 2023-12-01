Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) is Pura Vida Investments LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Pura Vida Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Free Report) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 488,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,897 shares during the quarter. Establishment Labs comprises approximately 4.4% of Pura Vida Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned 1.89% of Establishment Labs worth $33,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Establishment Labs by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Establishment Labs by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Establishment Labs by 1.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Establishment Labs by 3.9% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Establishment Labs by 39.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.
Establishment Labs Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ESTA traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $25.58. The stock had a trading volume of 67,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,803. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.92. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.96 and a 52-week high of $79.88.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Establishment Labs news, Director Nicholas Sheridan Lewin purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,180. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Raj Denhoy acquired 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.21 per share, for a total transaction of $49,972.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,167.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Sheridan Lewin acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,180. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ESTA. B. Riley reduced their price target on Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Establishment Labs from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Establishment Labs in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.67.
Get Our Latest Report on Establishment Labs
About Establishment Labs
Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Establishment Labs
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Energy traders: A rebound is coming
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Retail sector resurgence: optimism grows for holiday momentum
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- NetApp stock is about to hit 20-year highs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.