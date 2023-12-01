Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Now Covered by Analysts at HSBC

HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on EL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $206.00 to $199.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $148.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $179.14.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EL

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

NYSE EL opened at $127.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.98, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.44. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $102.22 and a 12-month high of $283.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 173.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EL. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 378.4% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.