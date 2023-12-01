EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, an increase of 152.0% from the October 31st total of 10,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 159,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of EUDA Health by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,560,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 556,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EUDA Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of EUDA Health during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 35.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EUDA Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EUDA opened at $1.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.13. EUDA Health has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $3.44.

About EUDA Health

EUDA Health Holdings Limited operates as a healthcare specialty company. The company operates through two segments, Medical Services and Property Management Services. It offers a range of specialty care services to patients; and operates medical facility general practice clinic that provides holistic care for various illnesses.

