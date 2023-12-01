Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Stake Reduced by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 209,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,785 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Eversource Energy worth $14,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 275.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 198.6% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ES opened at $59.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.51 and its 200-day moving average is $64.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $87.71.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ES shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading

